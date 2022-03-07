 Skip to main content

Why Sunrun, ReneSola And SunPower Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 2:18pm   Comments
Why Sunrun, ReneSola And SunPower Shares Are Surging Today

Shares of solar-related companies, including Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) and SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR), are trading higher Monday as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.

The sudden surge in oil and gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made alternative energy sources look more compelling. 

Oil climbed to the highest levels since 2008 over the weekend. WTI crude traded above $130 Sunday evening while Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded above $139 before pulling back. 

As geopolitical tensions rise, oil continues to move higher. Solar stocks, as well as other renewable energy stocks, are rising with it. 

See Also: Oil Spike, Bitcoin 'Vodka' Premium, Elon Musk's Call For Increased Nuclear Production And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

RUN, SOL, SPWR Price Action: At publication time, Sunrun was up 11.3% at $28.51, ReneSola was up 9.83% at $5.92 and SunPower was up 4.42% at $17.57.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

