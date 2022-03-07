Ameresco Bumps Up Credit Facility Capacity To $495M
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) entered into an amendment and restatement to its current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders to increase the credit facility by $262 million, bringing the total to $495 million.
- The financing was secured with Bank of America. It included an increase in Ameresco's revolver to $200 million, a boost to the existing term loan to $75 million, and a new 18-month Delayed-Draw Term Loan A of up to $220 million.
- The company plans to use the facility to fund various near and long-term growth objectives.
- "This large-scale facility will provide a low cost and flexible source of capital as we continue to develop and diversify our portfolio of cleantech solutions and renewable energy projects," commented Doran Hole, EVP, and CFO, Ameresco.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $66.97 on the last check Monday.
