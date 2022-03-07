 Skip to main content

Ameresco Bumps Up Credit Facility Capacity To $495M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Ameresco Bumps Up Credit Facility Capacity To $495M
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRCentered into an amendment and restatement to its current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders to increase the credit facility by $262 million, bringing the total to $495 million.
  • The financing was secured with Bank of America. It included an increase in Ameresco's revolver to $200 million, a boost to the existing term loan to $75 million, and a new 18-month Delayed-Draw Term Loan A of up to $220 million.
  • The company plans to use the facility to fund various near and long-term growth objectives.
  • "This large-scale facility will provide a low cost and flexible source of capital as we continue to develop and diversify our portfolio of cleantech solutions and renewable energy projects," commented Doran Hole, EVP, and CFO, Ameresco.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $66.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

