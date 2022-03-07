 Skip to main content

AECOM Exits Russia Operations; Reiterates FY22, Long-Term Forecast
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 11:06am   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) said it is immediately exiting its business operations in Russia. The financial contribution from the business related to Russia is not material.
  • AECOM will impair the assets of its Russia-related business and expects to incur a one-time pre-tax expense of $40 million - $50 million in Q2. The company expects the cash impact from this action to approximate $10 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: AECOM reiterated its FY22 guidance and long-term fiscal 2024 financial targets.
  • The company expects an adjusted EPS of $3.30 - $3.50 versus the consensus of $3.35.
  • The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $880 million - $920 million, reflecting an 8% growth at the mid-point of the range.
  • It anticipates segment adjusted operating margin of 14.1%, free cash flow of $450 million - $650 million, first-half cash flow to exceed first-half cash flow in fiscal 2021.
  • The company’s long-term financial targets for FY24 include an expectation to deliver adjusted EPS of $4.75+, a 15% segment adjusted operating margin, and a long-term segment adjusted operating margin goal of 17%.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $68.91 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

