Why Uber Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:08am   Comments
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBERupdated its guidance for the first quarter of FY22.
  • Uber now sees adjusted EBITDA of $130 million - $150 million up (from $100 million - $130 million)
  • Uber sees a sequential improvement in both Mobility and Delivery segment Adjusted EBITDA (Q1 2022 over Q4 2021).
  • Related Content: 5 Uber Analysts Hail Q4 Revenue Beat, Omicron Rebound
  • Uber's mobility demand improved significantly through the month of February, with trips 90% recovered and Gross Bookings 95% recovered vs. February 2019. 
  • Additionally, Delivery annualized run rate Gross Bookings reached an all-time high in February.
  •  "Our Mobility business is bouncing back from Omicron much faster than we expected," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. "Whether for travel, commuting, or going out at night, we're seeing healthy and growing demand across all use cases, highlighting just how eager consumers are to get moving again. In fact, airport Gross Bookings exiting February were up over 50% month-on-month, and we're preparing for the upcoming travel season to be one of the strongest ever."
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 3.08% at $30.75 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

