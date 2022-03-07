Here's Why Benchmark Remains Bullish On Weibo
- Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the firm's price target on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to $56 from $70 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 105.3%.
- The re-rating came after the company reported "solid" Q4 results that beat consensus on top and bottom line.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ad budget uncertainties and a non-ad revenue decline will likely pressure revenue growth.
- At the same time, a step-up in content investment will likely depress margins in FY22.
- Jiang thinks downward earnings revisions will likely lead to less upside but doesn't see structural changes to the fundamentals at Weibo.
- Price Action: WB shares closed lower by 5.5% at $25.78 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for WB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|86 Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|HSBC
|Upgrades
|Reduce
|Hold
