Here's Why Benchmark Remains Bullish On Weibo
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:34am   Comments
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the firm's price target on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) to $56 from $70 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 105.3%.
  • The re-rating came after the company reported "solid" Q4 results that beat consensus on top and bottom line. 
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ad budget uncertainties and a non-ad revenue decline will likely pressure revenue growth. 
  • At the same time, a step-up in content investment will likely depress margins in FY22.
  • Jiang thinks downward earnings revisions will likely lead to less upside but doesn't see structural changes to the fundamentals at Weibo.
  • Price Action: WB shares closed lower by 5.5% at $25.78 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for WB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Mar 202286 ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2021HSBCUpgradesReduceHold

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

