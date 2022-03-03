 Skip to main content

Weibo Tops Q4 Backed By User Engagement; Clocks 20% Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 5:40am   Comments
  • Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WBreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $616.3 million, beating the consensus of $607.8 million.
  • Segments: Weibo's Advertising and marketing revenues rose 21% Y/Y to $550.8 million. Value-added service (VAS) revenues grew 9% Y/Y to $65.5 million.
  • Drivers: Monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 52 million Y/Y to 573 million in December 2021, while Average daily active users (DAUs) rose 25 million Y/Y to 249 million.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 400 bps to 36%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beat the consensus of $0.81.
  • Weibo held $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $249.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Gaofei Wang, the CEO, said, "In 2021, we have achieved solid growth of user community and engagement, leveraging Weibo's unique advantage and competitiveness in the social media sector."
  • Price Action: WB shares traded higher by 3.57% at $28.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

