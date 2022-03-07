Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Latest Idea: An AI-Driven Device To Shorten Traffic-Light Agony

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that his company should make a device that uses artificial intelligence to cut waiting time at traffic lights.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to Twitter posts that pointed out how significant time is wasted at traffic lights even when no vehicle or humans were crossing.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Musk pitched in an idea for Tesla to make an AI vision device that could make traffic lights smarter by simply monitoring the traffic.

Maybe Tesla should make an AI vision device that plugs into these legacy traffic lights. It could just look at traffic & automatically maximize throughput. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

Why It Matters: The world’s most valuable car company has been betting big on artificial intelligence, deploying it to develop an advanced driver-assistance feature that will make its electric cars fully autonomous.

Musk last year told investors at Tesla’s AI Day that it plans to build a humanoid robot that would draw on some of its EV technology.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.12% higher at $838.3 a share on Friday.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Wikimedia