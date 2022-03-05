 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says He Is A 'Free Speech Absolutist' After Refusing To Block Russian New Sources On Starlink
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Elon Musk has invariably come across as a person who speaks his mind, and on Friday, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO made his viewpoint clear on the topic of censorship.

What Happened: Musk disclosed in a tweet that some governments have approached Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by his SpaceX business, to block Russian news sources. He clarified that Ukraine was not among them.

Musk clearly conveyed his stance by stating that he will not do it unless threatened at gunpoint. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he said.

In response to a tweet saying the Russian news sources are "propaganda resources," Musk said it's a problem for all news outlets.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Giga Berlin Update, Rivian Crashes On Price Hike Gaffe, Lucid Slashes Guidance, Honda-Sony Team Up, Nio Headed To Hong Kong And More

Why It's Important: Although Musk has not made his stance clear on the Russo-Ukraine conflict, he tweeted on Friday encouraging Ukrainians, asking the country to hold strong. He said in a threaded tweet that his sympathies are also with the "great people of Russia" who are opposed to the war.

Elon Musk won many hearts when he acceded to Ukraine's plea and quickly made Starlink connections available to the war-torn country. Starlink dishes arrived in Ukraine and these can reportedly provide fast Internet service by connecting to a fleet of satellites on low orbit.

However, experts have warned that the terminals may soon become targets for the Russian military. Musk himself issued a warning on Twitter that the Starlink service has a high probability of being targeted and asked users to exercise caution.

Related Link: Tesla's Giga Berlin Factory Receives Final Environmental OK: What Investors Need To Know

Photo: Courtesy of NASA Johnson on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Media

