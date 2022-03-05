Elon Musk Says He Is A 'Free Speech Absolutist' After Refusing To Block Russian New Sources On Starlink

Elon Musk has invariably come across as a person who speaks his mind, and on Friday, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO made his viewpoint clear on the topic of censorship.

What Happened: Musk disclosed in a tweet that some governments have approached Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by his SpaceX business, to block Russian news sources. He clarified that Ukraine was not among them.

Musk clearly conveyed his stance by stating that he will not do it unless threatened at gunpoint. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he said.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

In response to a tweet saying the Russian news sources are "propaganda resources," Musk said it's a problem for all news outlets.

All news sources are partially propaganda, some more than others — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Why It's Important: Although Musk has not made his stance clear on the Russo-Ukraine conflict, he tweeted on Friday encouraging Ukrainians, asking the country to hold strong. He said in a threaded tweet that his sympathies are also with the "great people of Russia" who are opposed to the war.

And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Elon Musk won many hearts when he acceded to Ukraine's plea and quickly made Starlink connections available to the war-torn country. Starlink dishes arrived in Ukraine and these can reportedly provide fast Internet service by connecting to a fleet of satellites on low orbit.

However, experts have warned that the terminals may soon become targets for the Russian military. Musk himself issued a warning on Twitter that the Starlink service has a high probability of being targeted and asked users to exercise caution.

