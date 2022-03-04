Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 4, 2022: Teucrium Wheat Fund, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSE: WEAT) Shares of the ETF touched a new 52-week high of $11.75 on Thursday and gained more than 15% in the regular trading session, even as the major U.S. indices closed lower. The ETF’s gains come as wheat and corn prices have surged along with other commodities amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoking fears about inflation due to tighter global supplies.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s economists told clients in a report on Friday that they expect a 7% contraction in gross domestic product this year, the same as Goldman Sachs projects. Shares are trading 1.24% lower in Friday’s premarket session.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk challenged the United Auto Workers to try and organize employees at his company’s plant in Fremont, California, and has voiced his opinion on the Biden administration’s policies.

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ: DAX) The DAX is a stock market index consisting of the 40 major German blue chip companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Shares are trading 6.96% lower this week.

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX) Van Eck’s Russia ETF has attracted a surge of trader interest and drawn comparisons to last year’s so-called meme stock frenzy, as investors seek ways to capitalize on market gyrations caused by the Ukraine crisis. Shares are trading 0.69% lower in Friday’s premarket session.

Advanced MicroDevices (NASDAQ: AMD) owns a large share of the gaming console market as its semi-custom semiconductor chips are used by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) to power their latest generation consoles, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series S. Valve announced on Feb. 26 that its Steam Deck console is now powered by AMD's semi-custom processor based on the Zen 2 CPU.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) Forestar Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter to 81 cents in the first. Shares are flat in Friday’s premarket session.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) GameStop will announce its fourth-quarter results sometime around March 23. The stock lost ground to the market on Thursday as shares fell 3% in the morning session.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are trading 2.07% lower in Friday’s premarket session.