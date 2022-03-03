 Skip to main content

Foxconn, Luxshare Could Produce Apple Car, Speculation Suggests
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) suppliers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) or Foxconn and Luxshare Precision are possible candidates to produce the rumored Apple Car DigiTimes reports.

The companies' foray into the future vehicle market has sparked speculations. 

The leading assembler of iPhones, Taiwan-based Foxconn expanded its business into the future vehicle industry in 2021. 

Related Content: Cupertino Focuses On Fully Autonomous Vehicle With Apple Car Project: Report

Meanwhile, China-based Luxshare reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Chery to build EVs, making it eligible for Apple Car's China market.

DigiTimes notes that some analysts argue South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) and Canada-based Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA), both of which have been in partnership talks with Apple, hold advantages over Foxconn.

However, Foxconn could still build up its Apple Car supply chain presence by gradually accumulating car-making experience and leveraging its MIH platform, electronic components products, and experience from previous collaborations with automakers.

South Korea's LG Energy Solution, SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd (OTC: SSDIY) are possible candidates to supply EV batteries to Apple Cars in the US. Meanwhile, Apple might turn to CATL and BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDY) to supply batteries for Apple Cars sold in China.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.16% at $166.83 on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Matias Cruz from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech Media

