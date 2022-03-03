 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers Globalfoundries Over Intel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers Globalfoundries Over Intel
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFSto Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $72.50, up from $70 (21.64% upside). 
  • Moore downgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCfrom Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $47 price target (3.83% downside).
  • Moore prefers GlobalFoundries over Intel, given his view that the former acts as a hedge against the risk of U.S. government support for domestic foundry and new business opportunities moving out of Asia as customers diversify. 
  • While Intel is betting big on its foundry business and recently purchased a smaller foundry in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM), GlobalFoundries already has a solid and growing customer base based on "proven know-how and manufacturing capability," Moore says.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.90% at $47.94 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + GFS)

36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address
'Russia Weaker, Rest Of World Stronger:' Biden Talks Ukraine, US Manufacturing, Inflation, Taxes In First State Of The Union Address
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Italy Leans On Intel, Other Chipmakers To Boost Capacity
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC
Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VEEVRBC CapitalMaintains300.0
SPRRBC CapitalMaintains58.0
CHPTJefferiesMaintains28.0
ROSTBarclaysMaintains113.0
KGCCredit SuisseDowngrades5.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com