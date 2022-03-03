Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers Globalfoundries Over Intel
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $72.50, up from $70 (21.64% upside).
- Moore downgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $47 price target (3.83% downside).
- Moore prefers GlobalFoundries over Intel, given his view that the former acts as a hedge against the risk of U.S. government support for domestic foundry and new business opportunities moving out of Asia as customers diversify.
- While Intel is betting big on its foundry business and recently purchased a smaller foundry in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM), GlobalFoundries already has a solid and growing customer base based on "proven know-how and manufacturing capability," Moore says.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.90% at $47.94 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech