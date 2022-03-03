 Skip to main content

CNN Fires Up Streaming Rivalry, Bets $350M On Streaming Service Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:36am   Comments
AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia owned Cable news network CNN confirmed launching a news and entertainment streaming service called CNN+ this spring, Reuters reports.

Warner had authorized CNN’s leadership to press ahead with the investment of ~$350 million in 2022 to build the streaming service, Financial Times reports.

CNN+ will feature live daily news programming, original series, true crime shows, and food and travel. It+ will be available at an initial discounted subscription price of $2.99 a month.

Related Content: Jeff Zucker Resigns As CNN President Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

CNN will offer the promotional price to those who sign up within the first four weeks. Once the deal ends, the service will revert to a $5.99 monthly fee akin to Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) Fox News operated Fox Nation.

Veteran television executive, Chris Licht, was named the new CNN Global Chair. Licht will assume those responsibilities when Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCAcompletes its $43 billion acquisition of WarnerMedia.

Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.34% at $23.90 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo via company website

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech

