Jeff Zucker Resigns As CNN President Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

AT&T Inc T CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker has resigned, effective immediately.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said in a memo. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the Chief Marketing Officer for CNN.

Gollust will remain at CNN.

T Price Action: AT&T shares traded lower by 0.68% at $24.26 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo: David Shankbone / Flickr