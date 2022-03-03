 Skip to main content

Chipmakers TSMC, ASE, UMC Update Amidst Taiwan's Power Outage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:02am   Comments
Share:
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) multiple plants in Taiwan experienced short "power dips" after large parts of the island were hit by power cuts, Reuters reports.
  • The leading contract chipmaker was checking for "any actual impact."
  • Bloomberg reports that a failure at the Hsinta coal-fired power plant in Kaohsiung led to a power outage in southern Taiwan on March 3 morning.
  • The outage triggered blackouts in central and northern Taiwan, including the capital Taipei. The power supply to northern Taiwan resumed by about noon.
  • The outage impacted parts of the chip-making hub of Hsinchu. The Hsinchu Science Park power supply remained normal.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) acknowledged the limited impact from the outage and that power supplies were gradually resuming. 
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) said its facilities in southern Taiwan were also coming back online.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.37% at $109.20 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

