Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for February is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 232,000 for the February 26 week, unchanged from the previous week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second-estimate for nonfarm productivity is projected to show a 6.7% increase for the fourth quarter, compared to a 6.6% gain in the first estimate. Unit labor costs are likely to come in unchanged at the 0.3% rate.
- The final services PMI for February for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the final services PMI for February holding at the 56.7 flash level.
- Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 0.5% in January.
- The ISM services index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 60.9 in February from previous reading of 59.9.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify to the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Executives Sell More Than $47M Of 5 Stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets