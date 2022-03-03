 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:38am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for February is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 232,000 for the February 26 week, unchanged from the previous week.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second-estimate for nonfarm productivity is projected to show a 6.7% increase for the fourth quarter, compared to a 6.6% gain in the first estimate. Unit labor costs are likely to come in unchanged at the 0.3% rate.
  • The final services PMI for February for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the final services PMI for February holding at the 56.7 flash level.
  • Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 0.5% in January.
  • The ISM services index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 60.9 in February from previous reading of 59.9.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify to the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

