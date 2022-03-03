 Skip to main content

'Fortnite' Parent — Chasing Apple For Anti-Competitive Practices — Now Faces Similar Concerns Over Bandcamp Purchase

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:34am   Comments
“Fortnite” game developer Epic Games Inc. — which filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) for antitrust practices — is now facing similar allegations over its acquisition of online music store Bandcamp.

What Happened: Epic Games announced the acquisition on Wednesday, saying it shares a mission with Bandcamp of building the most artist-friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money.

Bandcamp, founded in 2008, allows artists to sell their music and merchandise on its website and takes a 15% commission on sales made from the website.

Fans have paid artists and their labels $891 million using Bandcamp, the company said on its website.

Why It Matters: Epic had filed a lawsuit against Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in 2020 after its “Fortnite” game was removed from the App Store. Epic had alleged anti-competitive practices by technology companies.

Epic’s purchase of Bandcamp is now facing similar criticism.

Ron Knox, a Bandcamp customer and writer for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, said on Twitter that he was concerned about the independence as well as finances of artists and their labels following the deal.

Tom Gray of the British Band Gomez requested Epic to think “seriously and long” about the Bandcamp acquisition.

YouTuber Arlo said that Bandcamp was the only platform he was comfortable buying music from, while it is now owned by Epic Games — itself majority-owned by Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY).

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bandcamp Epic Games Fortnite Independent Artists

