AMD And Micron Lead the Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices traded higher as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's dip, with stocks experiencing continued volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has weighed on global economic sentiment but lifted oil prices amid supply concerns.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.70% to 14,243; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.68% to $347.22

The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.86% to 4,386; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.84% to $437.89

The Dow Jones composite traded higher by 1.95% to 11,509; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.73% to $339.00

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Wednesday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

