AMD And Micron Lead the Nasdaq Higher
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
U.S. indices traded higher as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's dip, with stocks experiencing continued volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has weighed on global economic sentiment but lifted oil prices amid supply concerns.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.70% to 14,243; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.68% to $347.22
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.86% to 4,386; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.84% to $437.89
  • The Dow Jones composite traded higher by 1.95% to 11,509; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.73% to $339.00

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Wednesday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

After weeks of speculation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) confirmed it is taking steps to unlock the value of its EV business and improve operational efficiency, while also scaling EV manufacturing… Read More

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results… Read More

The SPY traded sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testified in front of Congress… Read More

