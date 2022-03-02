Lottery.com Expands LotteryLink Affiliate Program To Add ICARO Media Group Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that ICARO(TM) Media Group, a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and media broadcast companies, has joined the LotteryLink program. As a result, ICARO will serve as an affiliate marketing partner in specific global markets expected to include Latin America, Europe and North America. “With their AI-driven marketing technology, engaged audiences and broad reach across North and Latin America, ICARO is an ideal addition to our LotteryLink affiliate program. Our agreement with ICARO demonstrates the consistent progress we are making in growing our B2B2C business,” said Tony DiMatteo, co-founder and CEO of Lottery.com. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to have a market leader like ICARO join LotteryLink and look forward to working with a tremendous team that has a shared vision of the future of digital media.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/KIbvV

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, commercial partners and affiliates can utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.Lottery.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRY are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LTRY

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.