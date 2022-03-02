 Skip to main content

Mark Zuckerberg Wants New and Better Networks For Metaverse Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will not realize its "metaverse" ambitions without drastic improvements in current telecoms networks, CNBC reports.

Meta's Oculus virtual reality headsets hailed as a gateway to some of these new metaverse experiences require low latency and higher upload and download speeds.

"We need to develop a common language around the performance of networks," Meta VP Dan Rabinovitsj said.

Related Content: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and CEO, said, "creating a true sense of presence in virtual worlds delivered to smart glasses and VR headsets will require massive advances in connectivity."

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) EVP David Christopher acknowledged faster deploying 5G than 4G along with "massive investment across operators."

He claimed that networks already offer low latency, consistent speeds, and high capacity. "This will only improve over this next decade to support many use cases across many industries, including immersive and metaverse-like experiences." 

"However the Metaverse develops, it will depend on innovation and interoperability across many sectors, with advanced connectivity from 5G as an essential element."  

Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.85% at $207.26 on the last check Wednesday.

