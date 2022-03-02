 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Joe Biden As President Once Again Praises Ford, GM On EVs During State Of The Union Address
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2022 6:34am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Joe Biden As President Once Again Praises Ford, GM On EVs During State Of The Union Address

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a swipe at President Joe Biden for failing to mention the electric maker during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

What Happened: Biden did not mention Tesla in his hour-long remarks to the Congress on Tuesday night and instead praised legacy automakers General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) for their electric vehicle investments and job creation in the United States.

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country,” Biden said to a joint session of the Congress. “GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

See Also: President Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla When It Comes To Future Of EVs...Well, Sort Of

The excerpts from Biden’s speech were shared on his Twitter account as well, evoking a response from the billionaire entrepreneur whose company currently leads in the electric vehicle market.

Musk provided his own comparison, saying Tesla created more than 50,000 jobs and invested more than double of GM and Ford’s consolidated investment of $18 billion toward making electric vehicles.

Why It Matters: Biden’s repeated Tesla snub and Musk’s reaction have become a common occurrence in recent months. Biden has repeatedly praised the role of Detroit-based traditional automakers in “leading the world” in electric vehicles.

The U.S. President, in February, finally publicly acknowledged Tesla for the first time, and called the Musk-led company the nation’s largest producer of electric vehicles.

Musk has in the past called out Biden’s infrastructure bill as insane and how the enormous spending would lead to a $3 trillion deficit. The world’s richest person has also targeted Biden for giving Tesla a skip as part of the federal government's conversations around electric vehicles. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $864.4 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving for Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'
Why Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 20% Today
'Putin Will Never Gain Hearts And Souls Of Iranian People:' Is Biden's Gaffe Overshadowing His First State Of The Union Address?
Ford Reportedly Set To Announce Separation Of Electric Vehicle Unit Today
'Russia Weaker, Rest Of World Stronger:' Biden Talks Ukraine, US Manufacturing, Inflation, Taxes In First State Of The Union Address
Lidar Leading the Way to Safe Self-Driving Cars
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Politics Economics Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com