Masonite Enters $100M ASR Agreement
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 3:54pm   Comments
  • Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of shares.
  • The ASR Agreement is part of Masonite's existing share repurchase program, which after giving effect to the ASR, has ~$256 million remaining for future buyback.
  • Masonite will receive an initial delivery of ~848 thousand common shares in exchange for a prepayment of $100 million. These shares will be retired in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: DOOR shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $95.71 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

