Masonite Enters $100M ASR Agreement
- Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of shares.
- The ASR Agreement is part of Masonite's existing share repurchase program, which after giving effect to the ASR, has ~$256 million remaining for future buyback.
- Masonite will receive an initial delivery of ~848 thousand common shares in exchange for a prepayment of $100 million. These shares will be retired in the first quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: DOOR shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $95.71 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.