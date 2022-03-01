 Skip to main content

Sony Merges Anime Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
  • Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) merged its anime offerings under the Crunchyroll brand, Bloomberg reports.
  • The move will help Crunchyroll leverage its understanding of Western anime fans to tap the booming interest in Japanese animation as competition heats up from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN), and Hulu LLC. 
  • Sony makes a move seven months after acquiring the streaming service from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) for $1.2 billion.
  • Crunchyroll and Sony’s Funimation are the go-to streaming services for Western anime fans. 
  • The two brands will be merged into a single subscription, giving Crunchyroll subscribers access to Funimation’s previously exclusive library, with monthly pricing plans ranging from $7.99 to $14.99. 
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 1.09% at $101.41 on the last check Tuesday.

