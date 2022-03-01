Sony Merges Anime Offerings
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) merged its anime offerings under the Crunchyroll brand, Bloomberg reports.
- The move will help Crunchyroll leverage its understanding of Western anime fans to tap the booming interest in Japanese animation as competition heats up from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN), and Hulu LLC.
- Sony makes a move seven months after acquiring the streaming service from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) for $1.2 billion.
- Crunchyroll and Sony’s Funimation are the go-to streaming services for Western anime fans.
- The two brands will be merged into a single subscription, giving Crunchyroll subscribers access to Funimation’s previously exclusive library, with monthly pricing plans ranging from $7.99 to $14.99.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 1.09% at $101.41 on the last check Tuesday.
