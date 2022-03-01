 Skip to main content

Uber Launches 'Explore' To Further Diversify Revenue Stream
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 10:59am   Comments
  • Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) new "Explore" feature will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events directly through the Uber app.
  • This new feature, Uber Explore, will appear as a new tab in the app. 
  • Users can buy tickets with their Uber Wallet or a credit card.
  • Previously, Uber heavily invested in its Uber Eats grocery, beverage, and convenience delivery services during the pandemic, and that segment continues to outperform ride-hailing, CNBC reports
  • Uber's delivery revenue of $2.42 billion outperformed the $2.28 billion generated by its core ride-hailing business.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 4.08% at $34.56 on the last check Tuesday.

