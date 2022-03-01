 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Video Shares Fall As Analysts Cut Price Targets Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Zoom Video Shares Fall As Analysts Cut Price Targets Post Q4

Analysts slashed their price targets on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZMpost Q4 results.

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam lowered the price target on Zoom to $155 from $280 (16.9% upside) and kept a Hold. The analyst reduced fiscal 2023 estimates by 2%-3% post the Q4 results. 

Nikam believes the sub-2% revenue beat this quarter and guidance for "just" 11% growth next fiscal year are "unlikely to trigger a meaningfully negative stock reaction like we've seen in recent periods."

Citi analyst Tyler Radke lowered the price target on Zoom to $139 from $147 (4.8% upside) and kept a Neutral. 

Zoom delivered its most minor quarterly revenue beat to date and provided initial fiscal 2023 guidance below expectations. The analyst says the quarter was impacted by many of his concerns, including higher churn, slowing new customer additions, and deteriorating margins.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained Zoom with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $200 to $171 (29% upside).

Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained Zoom with a Hold and lowered the price target from $275 to $150 (13.1% upside).

Wells Fargo analyst maintained Zoom with an Equal Weight and lowered the price target from $200 to $145 (9.3% upside).

Price Action: ZM shares traded lower by 2.71% at $129 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsHold
Mar 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zoom Video Communications
What's Going On With Zoom Video Communications Stock During Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Zoom Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Up 21%, $1B Buyback, Guidance Below Estimates And More
How Zoom Communication's Stock Looks Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SGRYRBC CapitalMaintains65.0
SAILRBC CapitalMaintains59.0
ZMWells FargoMaintains145.0
OASRBC CapitalMaintains170.0
WDAYWells FargoMaintains340.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com