Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The final manufacturing PMI for February will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI for February is likely to hold at the 57.5 flash level, which was 2.0 points higher than January’s reading.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's index slowed by more than a point to 57.6 in January, with analysts expecting slight improvement to 58.0 for February.
- Data on construction spending for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending dropping 0.2% in January following a 0.2% gain in December.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets