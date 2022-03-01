 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:25am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The final manufacturing PMI for February will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI for February is likely to hold at the 57.5 flash level, which was 2.0 points higher than January’s reading.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's index slowed by more than a point to 57.6 in January, with analysts expecting slight improvement to 58.0 for February.
  • Data on construction spending for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending dropping 0.2% in January following a 0.2% gain in December.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com