 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla, Nio And Rivian Shares Surged Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla, Nio And Rivian Shares Surged Today

Shares of EV and clean energy vehicle companies, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), traded higher Monday amid an increase in oil prices and pressure on some countries to become less dependent on Russian energy.

Oil prices have been rising in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Russia is a major global oil producer.

Brent oil has been trading above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, while the American West Texas Intermediate benchmark traded up to about $95 Monday. Surging oil prices make the economics of renewables more attractive and is also a positive development for accelerated EV adoption. 

From Last Week: Oil Prices Breach $100, Could Continue To Climb 

TSLA, NIO, RIVN Price Action: Tesla closed up 7.48% at $870.43, Nio closed up 9.22% at $22.87 and Rivian closed up 6.51% at $67.56 on Monday.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Lidar Vs. Cameras In EVs: Tesla's Musk And His Followers Weigh In
AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Billionaire John Whittaker To Enter Cannabis Industry Via Plans For $136M Facility On The Isle Of Man
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
How Fintech Soon Lets You Protect Your Cash Flow And Better Spend Investment Gains
Elon Musk Offers Free EV Charging To Tesla, Other EV Owners Fleeing Ukraine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com