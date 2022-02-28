5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Kaival Brands Cost To Borrow Hits Record 409%, Blink Charging And Weber Grills Move Up

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to go much higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Feb. 28.

Kaival Brands: Distributor of the BIDI Stick vaping device, Kaival Brands Innovation Group (NASDAQ: KAVL) tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel reports 26% of the float short and the cost to borrow at 409%. This is one of the highest cost to borrows ever on record. Short interest was up 681% in the latest Nasdaq report.

MDJM: Real estate service company MDJM (NASDAQ: MDJH) ranks second for the week for a potential short squeeze. Short interest was up 74,000% in last month’s report. Over 28% of the float is shorted, and the stock has a cost to borrow on shares of 145%.

Related Link: How To Make Money On A Short Squeeze

Weber: Outdoor grill company Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) ranks third for the week and has 32.3% of its float short. Fintel shows a cost to borrow of 62.2%. Investors are placing negative bets on the stock, with puts outnumbering calls, which could increase short interest over the long term. Weber went public in August 2021 at a price of $14 and has traded below that level since December.

Blink Charging: Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has 41.9% of its float shorted. This ranks among the highest percentages of floats short for the week, according to Fintel. The cost to borrow on Blink shares is 67.6%

HOOKIPA Pharma: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) ranks fifth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel shows 13% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 53.1%.