 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Kaival Brands Cost To Borrow Hits Record 409%, Blink Charging And Weber Grills Move Up
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 9:26am   Comments
Share:
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Kaival Brands Cost To Borrow Hits Record 409%, Blink Charging And Weber Grills Move Up

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to go much higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Feb. 28.
Kaival Brands: Distributor of the BIDI Stick vaping device, Kaival Brands Innovation Group (NASDAQ: KAVL) tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel reports 26% of the float short and the cost to borrow at 409%. This is one of the highest cost to borrows ever on record. Short interest was up 681% in the latest Nasdaq report.

MDJM: Real estate service company MDJM (NASDAQ: MDJH) ranks second for the week for a potential short squeeze. Short interest was up 74,000% in last month’s report. Over 28% of the float is shorted, and the stock has a cost to borrow on shares of 145%.

Related Link: How To Make Money On A Short Squeeze 

Weber: Outdoor grill company Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) ranks third for the week and has 32.3% of its float short. Fintel shows a cost to borrow of 62.2%. Investors are placing negative bets on the stock, with puts outnumbering calls, which could increase short interest over the long term. Weber went public in August 2021 at a price of $14 and has traded below that level since December.

Blink Charging: Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has 41.9% of its float shorted. This ranks among the highest percentages of floats short for the week, according to Fintel. The cost to borrow on Blink shares is 67.6%

HOOKIPA Pharma: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) ranks fifth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel shows 13% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 53.1%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOK + BLNK)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintel Fintel short squeeze Short Squeeze short squeeze candidatesNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com