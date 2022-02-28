Microsoft Looks To Use 5G Wireless To Make Cloud Faster
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) looks to use the 5G equipment of partners like AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) to provide some processing power located even closer to some customers than regional datacenters, Bloomberg reports.
- AT&T aims to bring private 5G wireless networks to businesses, universities, and the public sector, using Microsoft technology.
- Microsoft partner Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) collaborated with Microsoft on highly secure 5G products for the military.
- Microsoft, which will use satellite networks for some services, is also partnering with companies like Swisscom AG, Telefonica SA, Intelsat SA and Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Microsoft has already built a massive network of over 60 data center regions around the globe.
- Microsoft wants to use its next-generation 5G network equipment as part of its Azure cloud, speeding delivery of services to nearby customers.
- Microsoft updated its Azure for Operators products and strategy Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.71% at $295.20 in the market on the last check Monday.
