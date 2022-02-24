 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia's Troops Move To Take Control Of Kyiv, Major Explosions Heard; Taiwan Announces Sanctions
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 11:45pm   Comments
Share:
Russia's Troops Move To Take Control Of Kyiv, Major Explosions Heard; Taiwan Announces Sanctions

Russian forces have advanced to the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Saboteurs are already in the city, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian Forces Advance: Russia’s special forces and airborne troops were on the outskirts of Kyiv, according to a report from The New York Times.

As per the assessment of U.S. officials, the goal of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his generals appears to be the replacement of Zelensky with a puppet regime, the Times reported.

Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, had been killed in the conflict so far. He said Russian saboteurs had entered Kyiv and he was “target No 1” for Russian forces followed by his family, as per the Times.

Large Explosions Over Kyiv: A large explosion was seen over Kyiv on Friday morning (local Time), as per the Times. Fiery debris was reported to be descending by witnesses over parts of the city. Two surface to air missiles can be seen firing in the video before the explosion took place. 

Twitter handle “Osint Ukraine” shared several videos of the explosions. 

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that  Kyiv was struck by “horrific Russian rocket strikes.”

S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures traded 0.3% and 0.4% lower respectively at 4,270.75 and 13,914.25 at press time. On Thursday, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed 1.5% higher at $428.30.

Taiwan Announces Sanctions: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen condemned “Russia’s infringement on Ukranian sovereignty” in a tweet this week. 

The foreign ministry of Taiwan said it will impose sanctions against Russia, as per a report from India’s ANI news agency. 

“In order to compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible….Taiwan announces it will join international economic sanctions against Russia,” said the ministry, as per the report. 

Japan has already announced plans to limit semiconductor exports to Russia and said it will freeze assets of some people and groups linked to the country and stop issuing visas to certain Russian individuals, according to the Times.

Notably, Taiwan is also a large semiconductor powerhouse. According to Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan’s exports to Russia amounted to $1.02 billion in 2020 with main export items being computers and relevant parts, flat-rolled stainless steel and auto parts.

Read Next: As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

Photo: Courtesy of Andriy155 via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'A Right Money Man': A Look At Andrew Brimmer, The First Black Fed Governor
Did You Miss The Move In Block — Formerly Square — Stock? How To Trade The Gap Up
Has The SPY Priced In Russia-Ukraine War, Rate Hikes? A Technical Look At The SPDR S&P 500 Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict taiwanNews Politics Economics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com