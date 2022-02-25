 Skip to main content

Dillard's Adopts $500M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:35am   Comments
  • Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDSboard has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock.
  • The new open-ended authorization permits the company to repurchase its shares in the open market.
  • The board also declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022. 
  • The company held $716.8 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: DDS shares closed higher by 7.00% at $242.90 on Thursday.

