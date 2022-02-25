Dillard's Adopts $500M Share Buyback Program
- Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) board has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock.
- The new open-ended authorization permits the company to repurchase its shares in the open market.
- The board also declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.
- The company held $716.8 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
- Price Action: DDS shares closed higher by 7.00% at $242.90 on Thursday.
