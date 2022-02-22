Dillard's Shares Soar On Solid Q4 Earnings
- Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.4% year-on-year, to $2.15 billion, versus $1.61 billion last year.
- Comparable retail sales increased 37% versus Q4 2020 and 12% versus Q4 2019. Retail sales increased 37% Y/Y.
- EPS was $16.61 versus $3.05 in Q4 2020.
- Operating expenses rose 31.3% Y/Y to $440.9 million.
- Retail gross margin for the quarter expanded 950 basis points Y/Y to 41.4%. Consolidated gross margin improved to 40.8% from 31.1% last year.
- The company held $716.8 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. The cash flow provided by operations for the twelve months totaled $1.3 billion.
- Inventory decreased approximately 1% as of January 29, 2022, compared to January 30, 2021.
- Price Action: DDS shares traded higher by 8.33% at $264.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
