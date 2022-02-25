Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on durable goods orders for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders declined 0.7% in December, with analysts expecting a rebound of 0.5% for January.
- Data on personal income and outlays for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to drop 0.3% in January with personal consumption expenditures likely to rebound 1.5%.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment index dropped sharply in the preliminary February’s reading to 61.7 and the index is likely to hold at the same level in the final reading for the month.
- The pending home sales index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales rising 0.8% in January following a 3.8% drop in the previous month.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
