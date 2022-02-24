 Skip to main content

Here's Why This Analyst Downgraded Facebook Parent Meta
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:19pm   Comments
Here's Why This Analyst Downgraded Facebook Parent Meta
  • Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FBto Hold from Buy. 
  • Facebook invested 21.7% of revenue in research and development in the last quarter, and the intended reorientation toward virtual products and services offers new earnings potential in the future.
  • Related Content: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
  • However, the development of the new advertising revenues is associated with high costs, which are difficult to forecast.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.59% at $201.70 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022KGI SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Feb 2022Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: News Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

