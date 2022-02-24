Here's Why This Analyst Downgraded Facebook Parent Meta
- Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) to Hold from Buy.
- Facebook invested 21.7% of revenue in research and development in the last quarter, and the intended reorientation toward virtual products and services offers new earnings potential in the future.
- However, the development of the new advertising revenues is associated with high costs, which are difficult to forecast.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.59% at $201.70 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|KGI Securities
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
