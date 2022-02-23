 Skip to main content

Spotify Launches Car Thing For General Sale In US
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Spotify Launches Car Thing For General Sale In US
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTlaunched Car Thing in the U.S. Now. Car Thing is up for general sale for $89.99, a $10 increase over the advertised price in October.
  • Spotify's Car Thing is the dashboard accessory that controls Spotify on the phone, offering a more convenient way to control Spotify while driving. 
  • Spotify initially launched the accessory free of charge as part of an invite-only limited release last April.
  • In October, Spotify opened up a waitlist for people to get their hands on the device. 
  • Car Thing offers a combination of physical controls, a touchscreen, and voice controls via Spotify's own "Hey Spotify" assistant, the Verge reports. It requires both a Spotify Premium subscription and a phone with a data connection to function.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 0.80% at $148.19 in the market on the last check Wednesday.

