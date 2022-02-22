Read What Made Goldman Sachs Bullish On Datadog
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the rating on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to Conviction Buy from Buy and put a $250 price target on shares, implying some 56% upside.
- Rangan noted that the company is "well-positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security, which could boost its total addressable market by $20 billion.
- In addition, Rangan cited the company's revenue model "has room to grow," as Datadog only accounts for 10% of its largest clients' cloud spend.
- In addition, Rangan noted that Datadog's product suite is cloud-agnostic and is well integrated into a platform on a common architecture.
- Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 0.49% at $159.80 in the market on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DDOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG
