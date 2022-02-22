 Skip to main content

Read What Made Goldman Sachs Bullish On Datadog
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the rating on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to Conviction Buy from Buy and put a $250 price target on shares, implying some 56% upside.
  • Rangan noted that the company is "well-positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security, which could boost its total addressable market by $20 billion.
  • In addition, Rangan cited the company's revenue model "has room to grow," as Datadog only accounts for 10% of its largest clients' cloud spend.
  • In addition, Rangan noted that Datadog's product suite is cloud-agnostic and is well integrated into a platform on a common architecture.
  • Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 0.49% at $159.80 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsReiteratesBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

