Credo Shares Pop As Multiple Analysts Initiate Coverage And See Sharp Upside
- Multiple analysts initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) with a positive stance.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage on Credo with a Buy rating and price target of $23 (51.3% upside).
- Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage on Credo with a Buy rating and price target of $20 (31.6% upside).
- BofA analyst Vivek Arya initiated coverage of Credo with a Buy rating and $20 price target, which represents 30% upside potential.
- The analyst says Credo's sales will likely grow at a 65% pace towards nearly $400 million by 2024.
- Needham analyst Quinn Bolton initiated coverage of Credo with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
- Credo should "meaningfully outgrow" its data center total addressable market over the next three years and be one of the fastest revenue growth stories in semiconductors over this period.
- Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman initiated coverage of Credo with an Outperform rating and $19 price target (25% upside). The company is well-positioned to solve bandwidth and data transfer problems in data centers and 5G telecom networks.
- The analyst sees a "credible path" to $70c in EPS in 2024 as Credo's sales "quadruple from here."
- Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon initiated coverage of Credo with a Buy rating and $19 price target.
- The analyst believes Credo is poised to take material share in the data center connectivity markets over the next few years.
- While this is an ambitious task competing against behemoths Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Credo's customer list demonstrates its value-add.
- As Credo transitions from IP to product company that accelerates growth, it's the perfect time to own this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Credo with a Buy rating and price target of $19.
- Price Action: CRDO shares traded higher by 1.97% at $15.50 in the market on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CRDO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Craig-Hallum
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CRDO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech