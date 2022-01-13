 Skip to main content

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2022 9:03am   Comments
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

TSMC reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.12 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $15.74 billion, which beat the estimate of $15.62 billion.

TSMC expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion versus the estimate of $15.84 billion. 

"Our fourth quarter business was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology," said Wendell Huang, vice president and CFO of TSMC.

"Moving into first quarter 2022, we expect our business to be supported by HPC-related demand, continued recovery in the automotive segment, and a milder smartphone seasonality than in recent years," Huang added.

TSM Price Action: TSMC has traded as low as $107.58 and as high as $142.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.27% at $139.14 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of TSMC.

Posted-In: Wendell Huang why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

