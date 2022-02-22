Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System Scores FDA Nod For Earlier-Stage Heart Failure
The FDA has approved an expanded indication for Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) CardioMEMS HF System.
- The CardioMEMS HF System was initially approved in 2014 for use in New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class III heart failure patients with a prior heart failure hospitalization within the last year.
- The new indication allows the CardioMEMS sensor to be used by people living with Class II heart failure and for patients who undergo a blood test showing elevated biomarkers (natriuretic peptides), which indicate worsening heart failure.
- The sensor provides an early warning system enabling doctors to protect against worsening heart failure.
- Also See: Abbott Recalls Baby Formula Manufactured At Michigan Facility.
- The CardioMEMS sensor is a paperclip-sized device that monitors for pressure changes that indicate worsening heart failure once placed in the pulmonary artery.
- GUIDE-HF trial data supported the CardioMEMS HF System's expanded indication.
- Both Class II heart failure patients and patients with elevated natriuretic peptides were suggested to have better outcomes when their therapy was guided by pulmonary pressure monitoring, with a respective 34% and 25% reduction in heart failure hospitalizations, emergency visits, and death.
- Class II heart failure is generally categorized as mild heart failure where patients have a slight limitation with physical activity.
- Price Action: ABT shares closed 0.63% lower at $116.05 during after-hours trading on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General