Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System Scores FDA Nod For Earlier-Stage Heart Failure
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:31am   Comments
The FDA has approved an expanded indication for Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) CardioMEMS HF System. 

  • The CardioMEMS HF System was initially approved in 2014 for use in New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class III heart failure patients with a prior heart failure hospitalization within the last year. 
  • The new indication allows the CardioMEMS sensor to be used by people living with Class II heart failure and for patients who undergo a blood test showing elevated biomarkers (natriuretic peptides), which indicate worsening heart failure.
  • The sensor provides an early warning system enabling doctors to protect against worsening heart failure.
  • Also See: Abbott Recalls Baby Formula Manufactured At Michigan Facility.
  • The CardioMEMS sensor is a paperclip-sized device that monitors for pressure changes that indicate worsening heart failure once placed in the pulmonary artery.
  • GUIDE-HF trial data supported the CardioMEMS HF System's expanded indication. 
  • Both Class II heart failure patients and patients with elevated natriuretic peptides were suggested to have better outcomes when their therapy was guided by pulmonary pressure monitoring, with a respective 34% and 25% reduction in heart failure hospitalizations, emergency visits, and death.
  • Class II heart failure is generally categorized as mild heart failure where patients have a slight limitation with physical activity. 
  • Price Action: ABT shares closed 0.63% lower at $116.05 during after-hours trading on Friday.

