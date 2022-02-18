 Skip to main content

Abbott Recalls Baby Formula Manufactured At Michigan facility
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:37am   Comments
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recalls powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

  • The complaints were related to Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria or Salmonella Newport.
  • Abbott will also recall its Alimentum and EleCare baby formulas manufactured at the plant in Sturgis.
  • The FDA said that it was investigating consumer complaints of the infections
  • "All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized, and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case," the health agency said.
  • Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can cause serious invasive infections and premature infant death. 
  • The FDA also said that a review of Abbott's internal records indicated environmental contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
  • Additionally, Abbott conducted routine testing for Cronobacter sakazakii and other pathogens in manufacturing facilities. During testing in Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the Company said that it did find evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. 
  • But, it found no evidence of Salmonella Newport. This investigation is ongoing.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are down 0.84% at $119.58 during the market session on the last check Friday.

