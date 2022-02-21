 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Plunge In Hong Kong As Concerns Rise Over Russia Invading Ukraine

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022 10:41pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Plunge In Hong Kong As Concerns Rise Over Russia Invading Ukraine

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory.

Stock Movement (+/-)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) -4.5%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) -3.8%
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) -3.2%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) -2.8%
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) -2.7%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) -2.0%

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

The Macro Factors: The Hang Seng Index was down 3.0% at the time of writing — extending losses to a third straight day — amid worries that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could escalate into a major war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, Reuters reported. U.S. President Joe Biden responded to Putin’s move by ordering sanctions against the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is expected to address Russia’s move in an emergency session requested by the U.S. and other countries.

Worries about a new round of regulatory restrictions on Chinese tech companies also weighed on the market.

China issued new guidelines asking Meituan and other food delivery platforms to cut restaurant fees to help businesses in regions hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Friday, citing Bloomberg.

Companies In The News: Alibaba is expected to provide further details about the impact of the Chinese regulatory crackdown on its business when the e-commerce company reports its quarterly financial results on Feb. 24.

Baidu is set to announce its quarterly results on March 1.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Xpeng has been in the news lately over Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest's frequent buys in the stock.

Shares of Chinese companies closed notably lower in U.S. trading on Friday after the major averages ended firmly negative amid fears Russia will imminently invade Ukraine.

Read Next: Russian Financial Markets Collapse, US Futures Plummet Over Fears Of Ukraine Invasion

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Alibaba Post Q3 - Read Why
Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Gainers Chart As Hong Kong Tech Stocks Post Recovery
How Alibaba's Cloud Revenue Stacks Up Against Azure, AWS, Google Cloud
What's Going On with Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks EV Stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com