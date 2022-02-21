Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 4.77 Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.75 PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) - P/E: 2.79 Organon (NYSE:OGN) - P/E: 6.8 Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) - P/E: 1.8

This quarter, Quidel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $5.36 in Q3 and is now $7.29. Tivity Health's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.42, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.48. This quarter, PainReform experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.26 in Q2 and is now $-0.18. Organon's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.37, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.67. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.08%, which has increased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 3.06%.

Most recently, Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share at $-0.17, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.23.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.