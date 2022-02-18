 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Intel Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Why Intel Shares Are Trading Lower Today
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCshared its 2022 and long-term growth strategy at its investor meet.
  • After attending Intel's analyst day, BofA analyst Vivek Arya said the company "laid out an ambitious plan" to drive double EPS growth through 2026. 
  • He expects bulls to focus on its commitment to process leadership, large and growing total addressable markets, and better than expected financial targets. 
  • However, he kept an Underperform rating and $52 price target (9.3% upside) on Intel shares as he argues process leadership by 2025 "assumes flawless execution on five nodes in four years," which he thinks will be difficult. 
  • He sees no reward until 2026 for what Arya describes as Intel's "bold but high-risk plan."
  • Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis lowered the price target on Intel to $45 from $50 (5.4% downside) and kept an Underweight
  • The analyst says Intel's 2022 investor meeting "fell flat" as the 2022 guidance was below estimates with no free cash flow expected through 2024, "even on unrealistic growth targets."
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 5.75% at $44.84 in the market on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
Cisco, Home Depot Lead The Dow Lower Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions
What Are Whales Doing With Intel
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why This Analyst Believes In Credo Technology
AMD Analyst Turns Bullish After 10 Years; 'Valuation Downright Attractive, Execution Stellar And Earnings Power Bankable'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com