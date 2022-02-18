Why Intel Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) shared its 2022 and long-term growth strategy at its investor meet.
- After attending Intel's analyst day, BofA analyst Vivek Arya said the company "laid out an ambitious plan" to drive double EPS growth through 2026.
- He expects bulls to focus on its commitment to process leadership, large and growing total addressable markets, and better than expected financial targets.
- However, he kept an Underperform rating and $52 price target (9.3% upside) on Intel shares as he argues process leadership by 2025 "assumes flawless execution on five nodes in four years," which he thinks will be difficult.
- He sees no reward until 2026 for what Arya describes as Intel's "bold but high-risk plan."
- Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis lowered the price target on Intel to $45 from $50 (5.4% downside) and kept an Underweight.
- The analyst says Intel's 2022 investor meeting "fell flat" as the 2022 guidance was below estimates with no free cash flow expected through 2024, "even on unrealistic growth targets."
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 5.75% at $44.84 in the market on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas