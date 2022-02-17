 Skip to main content

Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests

Lindsey Tomasko , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022
February 17, 2022 5:36pm   Comments
Benzinga is thrilled to announce the guest lineup for our next All Access show, sponsored by TiiCKER, set to air Friday, February 18 at 9:15 am ET.  

The Lineup

 

9:15 am: Opening Remarks 

9:20 am: Neptune Wellness (NASDAQ: NEPT)

9:40 am: Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS)

10:00 am: Nextech AR (OTC: NEXCF)

The show will be livestreamed on Benzinga’s Youtube channel. CLICK HERE to watch or click on the embedded video below. 

What Is Benzinga All Access 

 

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in. 

About TiiCKER

 

TiiCKER has revolutionized how everyday investors are rewarded for brand loyalty by connecting consumers with perks for the brands they own. See what perks you qualify for today by clicking here

Benzinga All Access viewers will receive a $20 Amazon gift card for signing up with TiiCKER  and linking their brokerage account. Just create an account, confirm your email, and click the “Benzinga All Access Listener” checkbox on the profile page.

