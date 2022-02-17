DoorDash Unveils Express Grocery Delivery Service With Albertsons Companies
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) has partnered with Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to launch an express grocery delivery service.
- Consumers in more than 20 major cities across the U.S. will now be able to access express grocery delivery from their local Albertsons Cos. banner stores in 30 minutes or less via the DoorDash marketplace.
- DoorDash plans to expand the offering to additional Albertsons Cos. banners in the coming weeks.
- Albertsons Cos. will offer more than 6,000 items for express grocery delivery nationwide, from key grocery staples to snacks, packaged goods, and frozen foods.
- Price Action: DASH shares are trading higher by 12.3% at $106.51 on the last check Thursday.
