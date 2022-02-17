 Skip to main content

Why DoorDash Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 8:37am   Comments
DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is trading significantly higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected top line results. 

DoorDash said quarterly revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, which beat the $1.28 billion estimate. The company reported an earnings loss of 45 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 27 cents per share. 

Orders totaled 369 million, up 35% year-over-year and monthly active users reached a record 25 million, up 22% year-over-year.

"In 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength in order to drive more sales for merchants, create more earning opportunities for Dashers, delight consumers in new ways, and increase the long-term profit potential of our business," Doordash said. 

DoorDash expects first-quarter marketplace gross order volume to between $11.4 billion and $11.8 billion. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between zero and $50 million in the first quarter.

See Also: DoorDash Q4 Earnings Highlights:Revenue Up 34%, 25M MAUs, Stock Surges

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analysts adjusted price targets on the stock following DoorDash's financial results:

  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained DoorDash with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $142.
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained DoorDash with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $270 to $160.
  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained DoorDash with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $162.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash has traded as low as $91.96 and as high as $257.24 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 22.4% at $116.12 Thursday morning.

Photo: GoToVan from Flickr.

