MGP Ingredients Begins $12M Barrel Warehouse Expansion In Kentucky
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
  • MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) said it had begun a $12 million barrel warehouse expansion to meet growing consumer demand for its American whiskey. 
  • The company noted construction of the new barrel warehouse facility has begun in Williamstown, Kentucky. The project is slated for completion by the 2022-end.
  • The company had recently announced a $4 million expansion of the Lux Row Distillers facility in Bardstown, Kentucky.
  • Price Action: MGPI shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $77.85 on the last check Thursday.

