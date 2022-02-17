MGP Ingredients Begins $12M Barrel Warehouse Expansion In Kentucky
- MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) said it had begun a $12 million barrel warehouse expansion to meet growing consumer demand for its American whiskey.
- The company noted construction of the new barrel warehouse facility has begun in Williamstown, Kentucky. The project is slated for completion by the 2022-end.
- The company had recently announced a $4 million expansion of the Lux Row Distillers facility in Bardstown, Kentucky.
- Price Action: MGPI shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $77.85 on the last check Thursday.
