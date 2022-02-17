 Skip to main content

Amazon-Visa Finally Reach Settlement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:02am   Comments


Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has agreed to accept Visa Inc's (NYSE: V) cards across its global network, Bloomberg reports.

  • Last November, Amazon decided to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. due to the payments processor's high transaction fees charged by the payment processor, Reuters reports.
  • Amazon had considered shifting its popular co-brand credit card to Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).
  • Related Content: Analysts Remain Divided Over Amazon's Crusade On Visa
  • Amazon will no longer charge customers who use Visa cards on its site in Singapore and Australia an extra fee and will not turn off Visa credit cards from amazon.co.uk.
  • Last month, British lawmakers said they planned to scrutinize increases in the fees Visa and Mastercard charge businesses after lack of evidence to justify the rises.
  • Retailers have long balked at the fees they pay each time a consumer swipes a card at checkout. 
  • Merchants spent a whopping $110 billion in card-processing fees in 2020 alone.
  • Price Action: V shares traded higher by 0.08% at $229 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

