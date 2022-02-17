 Skip to main content

Is Xpeng Following Rival Nio Into Battery Swap Business? What You Need To Know
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 5:40am   Comments
Is Xpeng Following Rival Nio Into Battery Swap Business? What You Need To Know

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) has denied it is planning a foray in the battery-swap business, CnEVpost reported on Thursday.

What Happened: The Guangzhou, China-based Xpeng reportedly said it has instead been expanding its network of supercharging stations.

The electric vehicle maker, which competes with local rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), does not plan a battery-swap foray, at least for the models currently planned.

Why It Matters: Nio is among early adopters of the battery-swapping service and has been aggressively scaling up the offering.

The Shanghai, China-based company operated nearly 800 of the 1,300 battery-swap stations in China at the end of 2021. Nio aims to add 500 to 600 battery-swap stations each year.

Xpeng and industry leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been scaling up their supercharging network. Tesla has over 30,000 superchargers globally, over 8,000 of which are in China.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.1% higher at $923.39 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

