 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Fitch Sees Tesla As A Major Competitor To Its Own Battery Supplier CATL
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 3:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Fitch Sees Tesla As A Major Competitor To Its Own Battery Supplier CATL

Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) expansion of its supercharging network could imply stiff competition for its battery supplier CATL, which has been betting on its battery-swapping service.

What Happened: Elon Musk-led Tesla, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) are among automakers that could offer CATL’s battery-swapping services near-term resistance as they ramp up their supercharging networks, as per Fitch.

CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, recently launched EVOGO — a fast battery-swapping service. It also supplies batteries to Tesla and U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO). 

“The success of CATL’s strategy depends on automakers’ willingness to switch to battery swapping. Many are instead investing in high-voltage fast-charging technology,” the analysts at Fitch said.

See Also: Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier CATL Retains Dominance Of Chinese Market In 2021 With 52% Share

Why It Matters: Battery swapping is still a niche EV energy solution compared with charging and is mostly used for fleet vehicles.

Among early adopters, Nio has been aggressively ramping up its battery-swapping service. The EV maker operates 789 of the 1,298 battery-swap stations at the end of 2021 in China, as per Fitch.

Nio aims to add 500 to 600 battery-swap stations each year.

Tesla on the other hand has been scaling up its supercharging network. The EV maker has over 30,000 superchargers globally, of which over 8,000 are in China.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.93% lower at $860 a share on Friday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Car Colorizer Is Here: Can You Change Your Vehicle's Color With It?
Ford Partners With Tesla Co-founder's EV Battery Recycling Venture Program In California
Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Blackboxstocks, Inc. Closed 2021 on Strong Trajectory for Upcoming Year
How Have Cathie Wood's Top 10 Investments Performed In The Last 6 Months?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL China electric vehicles EV batteriesAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EPAMPiper SandlerMaintains776.0
EQIXBMO CapitalMaintains830.0
EQIXCowen & Co.Maintains890.0
CRLCitigroupUpgrades400.0
LDIJMP SecuritiesMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com