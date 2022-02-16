Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 16, 2022: Roblox, Shopify And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, while revenue beat estimates. The company’s quarterly loss was 25 cents per share, while revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $770.1 million.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Shares of the chipmaker are trading 2% lower. The company is expected to post strong financial results Wednesday afternoon, including surging revenue and net income.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP): Shares are trading 16% lower after the e-commerce software company reported fourth-quarter earnings that narrowly beat expectations, but cautioned about revenue headwinds in the first half of 2022. Shopify reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.36 a share, beating forecasts for $1.30, on sales of $1.38 billion, topping expectations for $1.34 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): Shares of the commercial space travel pioneer closed up 32% Tuesday after news related to the sale of space travel tickets to the general public was released.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB reported fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines as revenue climbed 78% year-over-year. The positive report came despite the spread of the Omicron variant during the 2021 holiday season, which saw residents in some parts of the world retreat back into their homes.

Viacom CBSInc (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares traded sharply lower after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were down year-over-year. Viacom reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, representing a 75% decrease over earnings of $1.04 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.49 billion by 7%.

Viacom says total company revenue increased 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting growth across all revenue types. The company says quarterly global streaming revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares were trading 9% higher on reports of Corsair replacing First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Friday The company recently reported earnings, where it beat analysts’ EPS expectations by 37.80% and beat revenue expectations by 2.75%